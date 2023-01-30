Fox Nation Lines Up Roseanne Barr Comedy Special
‘Cancel This!’ on February 13
Fox Nation premieres the comedy special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! Monday, February 13. The one-hour program marks Barr’s first stand-up comedy special in nearly 20 years, Fox Nation said.
The special was filmed at the Cullen Theatre in Houston. It “features Ms. Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, from her experiences growing up Jewish in the Mormon citadel of Salt Lake City, moving to Texas, and raising her privileged brood,” Fox Nation said.
The streaming network will also release Who Is Roseanne Barr?, which it calls “an in-depth look inside the life and career of Ms. Barr.”
Barr knows about being cancelled. ABC canceled comedy Roseanne in 2018, not long after Barr made comments on Twitter that many deemed to be racist. Barr apologized.
Roseanne was on ABC from 1988 to 1997, then came back in 2018. After its cancellation, ABC reworked the show, without Barr, calling it The Conners. The spinoff has had five seasons. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
