Fox Nation Investigates Jussie Smollett in Docuseries

Fox Nation debuts the five-part docuseries Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax March 13. In 2019, Smollett, an actor and singer, staged a hate-crime in Chicago, saying he was beaten and doused with bleach, and his assailants tied a noose around his neck. Smollett said the assailants also yelled, “This is MAGA country!”

Said to have paid $3,500 to his assailants, Smollett was convicted of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. He has been sentenced to 150 days in jail and he is appealing the case.

The series will feature interviews with brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who were hired by Smollett to pull off the crime. The pair has never spoken to the media about their role in the hoax, according to Fox Nation.

“Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics,” Fox Nation executive VP John Finley said. “We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.”

Smollett portrayed Jamal in Fox drama Empire.

“On the eve of Smollett’s appeal, Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax will chronicle the behind the scenes maneuvering and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shockwaves through Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations,” Fox Nation said. “The Osundairo brothers will unravel the details from the planning of the fake crime, its execution and all that ensued in the aftermath.”

Developed by Pilgrim Media Group, the series was directed by Craig Piligian, Nicole Rittenmeyer, Nicholas Caprio, Scott Eldridge and Gloria Rodriguez.

Streaming network Fox Nation describes its offerings as ”shows, documentaries and movies that celebrate America.” It costs $5.99 monthly. ■