Fox Nation Launches Limited ‘Cops’ Promo Series

On-demand streaming service Fox Nation is launching a new limited series, Cops: All Access with Geraldo, featuring the newly re-upped Geraldo Rivera.



Rivera recently signed a new multiyear contract to serve as correspondent-at-large.



In concert with the relaunch of the former Fox broadcast show, Cops, on Fox Nation, the streaming service will feature four episodes with Rivera recapping the first four episodes with the show’s executive producer, Morgan Langley, whose father, John, created the original series.



Rivera helped launch the original show over 30 years ago.



The first episode will be Oct. 1, with the other three made available on successive Fridays through the end of October.