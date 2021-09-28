Fox Nation Launches Limited ‘Cops’ Promo Series
Geraldo Rivera will recap first four episodes of re-launched series
On-demand streaming service Fox Nation is launching a new limited series, Cops: All Access with Geraldo, featuring the newly re-upped Geraldo Rivera.
Rivera recently signed a new multiyear contract to serve as correspondent-at-large.
In concert with the relaunch of the former Fox broadcast show, Cops, on Fox Nation, the streaming service will feature four episodes with Rivera recapping the first four episodes with the show’s executive producer, Morgan Langley, whose father, John, created the original series.
Rivera helped launch the original show over 30 years ago.
The first episode will be Oct. 1, with the other three made available on successive Fridays through the end of October.
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.