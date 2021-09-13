'Cops' To Make Comeback With New Season on Fox Nation

Cops, one of the police-themed shows that disappeared from television amid concern over police violence last year, will be making a comeback on Oct. 1 with a new season set to appear on Fox Nation, Fox News’s subscription streaming service.

Fox News said it will be offering first responders a free one-year subscription to Fox Nation in conjunction with the relaunch of Cops.

Fox Nation also said it will be donating $5 per new subscriber, up to a maximum of $50,000, to Answer the Call, a non-profit organization that provides financial support to New York City first responders killed in the line of duty.

In addition to Cops starting its 33rd season, Fox Nation will be starting up a slate of first-responder themed programming, starting Monday.

Shows include 911: On Scene, which follows firefighters, EMTs and paramedics; When Seconds Count, featuring dramatic rescues caught on tape anchored by Harris Faulkner; Protect and Serve, looking at good deeds police perform, hosted by Ted Williams, a former homicide detective and a Fox News contributor; and Answer the Call, which looks at the children of first responders who died in the line of duty and how they were helped by the non-profit.

Fox Nation costs $5.99 a month or $64.99 annually.