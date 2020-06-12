ViacomCBS Unit Drops 'Live PD' Producer Big Fish

Days after its hit show Live PD was canceled by A+E Networks, producer Big Fish Entertainment was dropped by ViacomCBS’ Entertainment and Youth unit.

Big Fish produced the Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew franchises as well as Cartel Crew for VH1.

ViacomCBS said the shows will be produced in house.

The move comes as companies are looking at the way they handle racial issues in the wake of demonstrations against police brutality following the May 25 death of George Floyd while Floyd was in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

“We have decided to end our relationship with Big Fish Entertainment and will be producing our shows in house at this time. We thank Big Fish for their past contributions and wish them the best,” the company said in a statement.

Viacom’s Paramount Network had canceled Cops earlier in the week.