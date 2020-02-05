Fox Generated $600M in Revenue on Super Sunday

Fox garnered a record $600 million in revenue on Super Sunday, according to Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

“Fox had the largest revenue day in TV history, generating about $600 million of gross revenue and providing an unmatched platform for over 100 advertisers from the pregame through The Masked Singer and we delivered extraordinary ratings for our advertising, distribution and NFL partners," said Murdoch, speaking on Fox’s second-quarter earnings call Wednesday.

Murdoch said Fox delivered a “flawless broadcast” to more than 150 million unique viewers, “virtually guaranteeing its place as the most-watched live television event of 2020.

He added that the company “surrounded the Super Bowl with an immersive and innovative programming lineup from Miami” and used the game as a platform to launch season three of The Masked Singer. The result was TV’s highest-rated reality telecast in eight years.

Beyond the Super Bowl, Murdoch said that the market for television advertising was robust. “The strength of the television advertising market for us is at a level we have not seen for some time across all of Fox,” he said. “We are seeing growing demand because we are delivering sizable audiences for brands.

Big spending categories include financial, insurance and streaming services and, at the local level, foreign auto brands.

Ad prices in the scatter market now are up 20% from the upfront where Fox registered 10% price hikes.