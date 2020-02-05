Fox Gives 'The Masked Singer' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Feb. 2).

On the strength of 294.2 million TV ad impressions, Fox’s promo for The Masked Singer tops our chart; the network, riding high from its Super Bowl telecast, also grabs third place to drum up interest in another reality competition, Lego Masters, hosted by Will Arnett.

New ABC drama For Life lands in second place, while Animal Planet hypes Puppy Bowl XVI in fourth and HGTV closes out the ranking to promote Extreme Makeover Home Edition.

Notably, the Extreme Makeover spot earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (150) in our ranking, getting 50% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).