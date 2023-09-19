Fox Entertainment Global Brings Expanded Portfolio to MIPCOM

Fox Entertainment Global will be selling 'Snake Oil' at MIPCOM

Fox Entertainment Global, Fox’s worldwide content sales unit, said it will be bringing an expanded portfolio of programming to MIPCOM in 2023.

The portfolio includes a slate of 20 new movies produced by MarVista Entertainment, including holiday films, dramas, thrillers and animations.

The movies joins TV series from Fox Entertainment Studios, Fox Alternative Entertainment, Studio Ramsay Global, TMZ and Bento Box Entertainment.

Fox Entertainment Global will also be representing content from Tubi for international sales and distribution.

“As Fox Entertainment Global wraps a successful first year of operation and prepares to return to MIPCOM, our strategy to further expand our fast-growing library of owned content with global appeal is already making a meaningful impact on the international landscape,” Fernando Szew, CEO of Fox Entertainment Global and MarVista Entertainment, said. “This addition of premium unscripted content from Gordon Ramsay, FAE and TMZ uniquely complements our fast-growing roster of multiplatform, linear and streaming content, including animation, scripted series and original movies.”

The Fox Entertainment Global slate includes the new game show Snake Oil, animated comedy Krapopolis and documentary series from TMZ.