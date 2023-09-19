Fox Entertainment Global Brings Expanded Portfolio to MIPCOM
20 new movies join reality and animated programming
Fox Entertainment Global, Fox’s worldwide content sales unit, said it will be bringing an expanded portfolio of programming to MIPCOM in 2023.
The portfolio includes a slate of 20 new movies produced by MarVista Entertainment, including holiday films, dramas, thrillers and animations.
The movies joins TV series from Fox Entertainment Studios, Fox Alternative Entertainment, Studio Ramsay Global, TMZ and Bento Box Entertainment.
Fox Entertainment Global will also be representing content from Tubi for international sales and distribution.
“As Fox Entertainment Global wraps a successful first year of operation and prepares to return to MIPCOM, our strategy to further expand our fast-growing library of owned content with global appeal is already making a meaningful impact on the international landscape,” Fernando Szew, CEO of Fox Entertainment Global and MarVista Entertainment, said. “This addition of premium unscripted content from Gordon Ramsay, FAE and TMZ uniquely complements our fast-growing roster of multiplatform, linear and streaming content, including animation, scripted series and original movies.”
The Fox Entertainment Global slate includes the new game show Snake Oil, animated comedy Krapopolis and documentary series from TMZ.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.