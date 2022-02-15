Fox Developing ‘Bloom County’ Animated Series

Fox is developing an animated series based on the comic strip “Bloom County.” Berkeley Breathed, who is behind the comic strip, is a co-writer and executive producer on the TV series.

Bloom County centers on “a collapsed lawyer, a lobotomized cat and a penguin in briefs and fruit headwear living in the world’s last boarding house in the world’s most forgotten place deep in the dandelion wilds of FlyWayWayOver country,” according to Fox. “To wit, today’s America at a glance.”

Bento Box will be the animation studio on the project. Miramax, Spyglass and Project X will also executive produce.

“I was introduced to the brilliance of Berkeley Breathed and Bloom County as a teenager. His signature blend of satire, politics and sentiment hooked me. Plus, I love Opus,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox. “Today, Berkeley’s smart and hilarious take on American culture is more relevant than ever. And, together with Bento Box, we’re thrilled to bring his unique ensemble of characters and social commentary to broadcast television.”

Bloom County made its debut in 1980, appearing in more than 1,200 newspapers worldwide, until its end in 1989. Shortly after, Breathed started strips Outland and Opus, both featured Bloom County characters.

“At the end of Alien, we watched cuddly Sigourney Weaver go down for a long peaceful snooze in cryogenic hyper-sleep after getting chased around by a saliva-spewing maniac, only to be wakened decades later into a world STUFFED with far worse,” said Breathed. “Fox and I have done the identical thing to Opus and the rest of the Bloom County gang, may they forgive us.” ■