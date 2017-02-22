Fox Continues Renewal Streak With Season 2 Order for ‘Star’

Fox has renewed its drama series Star for a second season.

The network has renewed many of its new shows, including most recently the comedy The Mick and drama Lethal Weapon.

Fox said Star is delivering an average multiplatform audience of more than 7.5 million viewers. Three more episodes remain during the series’ freshman season.

In renewing Star, David Madden, president of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Co., said: “Lee Daniels is a true visionary and he and Tom Donaghy have delivered a series with a unique and meaningful point of view.”

“Our incredible cast, led by Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt, instantly infused their characters with tremendous depth and passion, and the show has proved to be both powerful and really entertaining. We are thrilled that this Star will continue to shine for a second season," Madden added.

Star is a production of 20th Century Fox, in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment.