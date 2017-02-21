‘The Mick’ Gets Second Season Pickup From Fox

Fox said it has renewed the The Mick for a second season.

The comedy, starring Kaitlin Olson, launched on New Year’s Day. The second-season pickup comes as its 10th episode is set to air Tuesday night.

“From the earliest stages of development, all of us at Fox had enormous faith in The Mick, and it hasn’t disappointed,” said David Madden, president of entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Co. “Kaitlin is a fearless comedic force, and the rest of the cast has just proven to be phenomenal. John and Dave Chernin have a very clear vision of what this show is, and they execute on that vision each week to perfection. We really couldn’t be happier with The Mick, and we’re so thrilled to renew the series for a second season.”

Fox says The Mick has been averaging a multiplatform audience of 8 million viewers.

Olson stars as an unapologetic degenerate who suddenly finds herself stuck raising her spoiled niece and nephews in Greenwich, Conn., after their parents are sent to jail for a white collar crime.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, The Mick was created and written by John Chernin and Dave Chernin. The Chernin brothers, Nicholas Frenkel and Oly Obst, along with Randall Einhorn, who directed the pilot episode, are executive producers. Olson is a co-executive producer on the series.