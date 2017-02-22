Fox Renews ‘Lethal Weapon’ for a Second Season

Fox has picked up a second season of Lethal Weapon.



The drama, a reimagining of the movie franchise of the same name, premiered Sep. 21, 2016 and has since averaged a total multiplatform audience of 11 million viewers, according to the network.



“Lethal Weapon continues to fire on all cylinders,” said David Madden, president, entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “Every week, it delivers a big, fun rollercoaster ride, but also remains touchingly human and genuinely emotional, and that’s due to the chemistry that’s developed not only between Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford, but the entire cast. We want to thank our producing partners, Warner Bros., as well as Matt Miller, McG, Dan Lin and Jennifer Gwartz, who have done a fantastic job in crafting a series for which a second-season order is well deserved.”



Related: Helgenberger Joins Cast Of Fox Drama Pilot



Lethal Weapon stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans and is executive produced by Matt Miller, Dan Lin, Jennifer Gwartz and McG. Warner Bros. Television in association with Lin Pictures and Good Session Productions produce the show.