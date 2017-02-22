Helgenberger Joins Cast Of Fox Drama Pilot

Actress Marg Helgenberger has joined the cast of Behind Enemy Lines, a drama pilot for Fox.

Helgenberger, who starred in CSI, will play Admiral Bobbie Decker, described as the most powerful woman in the military.

Fox calls Behind Enemy Lines a patriotic series that is based on the movie of the same name.

The pilot is being produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television with Temple Hill and Davis Entertainment.

Executive producers are Nikki Toscano, McG, Mary Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, John Davis and John Fox. Toscano wrote the pilot, which will be directed by McG.

Helgenberger is represented by ICM and Sanders Armstrong Caserta.