‘Found’ and ‘The Irrational’ Get Second Seasons on NBC

NBC has renewed the rookie dramas Found and The Irrational. Found is about a public relations specialist, who was once a missing person, who searches for missing people in America. Shanola Hampton stars. The Irrational is about a renowned professor of behavioral science who lends his unique expertise to high-stakes investigations. Jesse L. Martin stars.

“These shows are a testament to the incredibly passionate work of our showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll (Found) and Arika Lisanne Mittman (The Irrational), both of whom have executed their visions flawlessly,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “A huge thank you to the talented cast, producers and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and next day on Peacock.”

Found is on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. The Irrational is on Mondays at 10. Both shows premiered this fall.