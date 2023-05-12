NBC Fall Schedule Punctuated By 'Night Court'-Led Tuesday Night Comedy Block, 'La Brea' Pushed to Mid-Season and Big Ten Football on Saturday Nights

NBC seems to have managed just fine while figuring out its fall schedule amid an industry-crippling writers strike, with its "continuous production model" enabling it to build a Tuesday night comedy block around Night Court, and the network's $350 million multi-year deal with the Big Ten allowing it to put together powerhouse back-and-back nights of live weekend primetime football.

NBC will now move its broadcasts of Notre Dame football games to prime-time on Saturdays, while interspersing games from the Big Ten Conference in that prime-time slot, as well.

Unlike Amazon's "Thursday Night Football," NBC's perennially dominant NFL "Sunday Night Football" schedule (opens in new tab) is packed with teams that actually made the playoffs last year.

Meanwhile, NBC has a strike-proof Friday night set up, as well, with game show The Wall leading into Dateline.

NBC also has reality competition show The Voice anchoring Monday and Tuesday night.

With the strike, some shows had to be pushed off to midseason, including La Brea, as well as Law & Order: Organized Crime.

But the rest of Dick Wolf's procedural empire is moving forward this fall to program most of Wednesday and Thursday. And the network is able to launch some new shows, too.

On Monday nights at 10 p.m. after The Voice, The Irrational will star Jesse L. Martin as a world-renowned professor of behavioral science and consultant to law enforcement, who meets his match with a brilliant and unpredictable criminal adversary.

On Tuesdays, the rebooted Night Court, a hit mid-season replacement this just wrapped season, will be paired with new multi-generational, single-camera comedy Extended Family.

And on Thursday nights at 10 p.m. after Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, Shanola Hampton will star as a divorced, unemployed mom looking to start over again as a North Carolina police chief in Found.

NBC FALL 2023-24 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — THE IRRATIONAL

TUESDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — Night Court

8:30-9 P.M. — EXTENDED FAMILY

9-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — Quantum Leap

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 P.M. — Law & Order

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — FOUND

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – The Wall

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

7-7:30 P.M. — BIG TEN PREGAME / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

7:30-11 P.M. — BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)