Former Verizon Exec Tony Wells Added To Nexstar Board of Directors

Nexstar Media Group said it appointed Tony Wells to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Most recently Wells was chief media offer at Verizon.

He replaces Dennis Miller, who stepped down from the board when he was named president of Nexstar’s The CW network.

“We are delighted to welcome Tony to the Board,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar Media Group’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, “His deep knowledge of the national and local advertising landscape developed over a career in which he deployed billions of marketing dollars for some of the country’s most high- profile brands, will benefit Nexstar as we grow our national assets of The CW, NewsNation and The Hill, and further leverage the largest local broadcasting footprint in the industry.

Over a 30 year career, Wells also served as chief brand officer for USAA and held marketing posts at Schneider Electric, ADT Security and 24 Hour Fitness. He currently serves on the board of Yelp.

“Nexstar’s unique and irreplicable asset mix, with its nationwide reach and role as the nation’s largest local television broadcaster, offers advertisers a valuable marketing platform. I am honored to join the Nexstar’s Board and look forward to sharing my experience and business relationships with the Board and management team to expand the Company’s long-term record of success,” Wells said.