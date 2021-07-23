Former Top Agency Exec Nick Brien Named CEO of Ad-Tech Firm

Former ad agency executive Nick Brien was named CEO of ad tech firm Amobee.

Brien, most recently CEO of the Americas for Dentsu International, replaces Samba Natarajan. Natarajan, who was also CEO of Strategic Portfolio at Amobee parent company Singel Group, will refocus on his role at Singtel and continue as a member of Amobee’s board.

“I’m pleased to see Nick Brien take on the role as CEO of Amobee,” Natarajan said. “As a member of the board and as a part of my responsibilities for the strategic portfolio, I will continue to work closely with Nick and the dedicated Amobee team to build on the progress achieved in the business and make Amobee the leading platform for multi-channel advertising across TV and digital; to really win with our strategy to unify, optimize and grow.”

Prior to joining Dentsu in 2017, Brien was president of Hearst Marketing Services and CEO of iCrossing. He also previously served as CEO of McCann WorldGroup and CEO of IPG Mediabrands.