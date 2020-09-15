Amobee Unveils Allocator for Planning Linear, CTV Ads

As more advertisers look to add connected TV to their media mix, Amobee unveiled a new capability, CTV Allocator, which lets Amobee platform users predict audience reach and plan their premium linear, connected TV and digital video investments.

Amobee said its Allocator forecasts incremental reach on top of a linear TV schedule across its broad supply of CTV inventory. With flexibility the watchword of advertisers this season, it allows buyers to combine negotiated upfront and newfront direct buys with programmatic deals to create a unified media plan.

“Amobee's solution is fine-tuned to optimize media investment against the entire premium CTV audience across all deal types, including the exclusive direct-sold inventory bundled into upfront packages alongside traditional linear TV,” said Jack Bamberger, chief commercial officer at Amobee. “Finally, advertisers can proactively plan and buy to maximize unique reach against a strategic audience, instead of reacting to linear buys as they happen.”

Jack Bamberger (Image credit: Amobee)

Being able to measure CTV audiences and incremental reach within a TV campaign has been something buyers have been asking for.

“Given how Covid-19 has accelerated the shift towards streaming content at home, premium CTV is becoming an even more important element in our video mix,” said Jon Stimmel, chief investment officer at media agency UM. “Being able to optimize planned reach with more granular partner and placement data will not only enable smarter buying but also maximize a client’s media investment. The appropriate balance of scale with precision will mitigate waste from our Upfront planning and give our clients increased flexibility in buying media. This will be critical in our decision-making the next few months as we activate 2021 plans with partners.”

Amobee said that programmatic buying is essential to being able to take advantage of CTV’s targeting and flexibility but buyers were wary of buying that way without knowing how it would affect the reach of their campaigns.

“Advertisers are craving enhanced planning and buying capabilities that enable TV that acts like digital,” says Michael Piner, senior VP of video and data driven investments at media agency Mediahub Global. “CTV marries the precision targeting of digital with the premium viewing experience of TV and Amobee’s new planning solution delivers seamless cross screen planning, precise audience targeting and programmatic like measurement to TV campaigns. It helps us activate CTV campaigns quickly and provide nimble optimization opportunities that unlock flexibility for performance based TV that acts more like digital.”

In addition to supporting upfront, newfront, programmatic and private marketplace deals, the Amobee Allocator also works with online video and video on demand and is part of Amobee’s suite of planning tools including Linear Planning, TV Amplifier, which optimizes reach and frequency across linear, CTV, digital and social media, and 4Screen, which provides visualized reports that help brand understand their cross-screen reach and frequency.