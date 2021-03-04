Eminent Execs Tim Spengler, Valerie Bischak Join Amobee

Tim Spengler (Image credit: Amobee)

Amobee, the ad tech company, said it named Tim Spengler ad general manager of advanced TV solutions and Valerie Bischak as general manager, head of growth.

The two well-known media industry veterans will help accelerate the adoption of Amobee's technology, which drives cross-channel incremental reach.

Spengler most recently was president of M1, Dentsu’s people-based marketing platform. He has also held top posts at Magna Global, Initiative, Simulmedia and iHeartMedia.

Bischak was executive VP at Viacom working on advanced advertising. Before Viacom she held posts at DoubleClick, Fox, Ammirati Puris Lintas and N.W. Ayer.

Spengler and Bischak will report to Jack Bamberger, Amobee’s chief commercial officer.

“I’m beyond excited to welcome these incredible industry leaders to our commercial team. With their unique mix of deep industry expertise, strong backgrounds in TV, digital media and data, as well as their long-standing relationships, they’ll be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth,” said Bamberger.

Amobee’s platform unifies TV and digital to provide advertisers with advanced data management and media planning capabilities as well as real-time market research and proprietary audience data. Amobee also provides media companies with sophisticated audience-based planning technology.

"I’m thrilled to join Amobee because they’re at the forefront of addressing the most significant challenge that marketers face as consumers continue to evolve the way they’re consuming content,” said Bischak. “We need to give advertisers the tools to plan, optimize and measure in a unified way across not only connected TV, digital, and social, but also against data-driven linear for a true holistic cross-screen view. And that’s what Amobee delivers.”

“Advertisers, agencies and media companies are all hungry for solutions that can break down silos and transform their business,” added Spengler. “Amobee is the only company that can provide the marketplace with a true cross-channel solution to unify total media investment and drive growth.”