Yusuf Chuku to Head New Ad Insights Unit at NBCU

NBCUniversal’s advertising sales and partnerships unit said it hired Yusuf Chuku to head a new client insights and strategy team.

Yusuf Chuku (Image credit: NBCU)

Chuku, who had been global chief strategy officer at ad agency VMLY&R, was named an executive VP and reports to Mark Marshall, president, advertising sales and partnerships.

The new unit will focus on storytelling and leveraging insight to reach audiences that move the needle for clients businesses.

Chuku is playing a key role in NBCU’s Health is Universal Summit.

NBCU also announced that Jenny Burke is taking on an expanded role as executive VP, advertising strategy. She’s been at NBCU for nearly 20 year, most recently as senior VP ad sales strategy and reports to Krishan Bhatia, president and chief business officer at NBCU.

Also, Tom Stevens was named executive VP for advertising and partnerships. Previously senior VP, ad sales, NBC News Group and NBCU Direct to Consumer, Stevens will lead sales teams working with Dentsu, direct-to-scale and mid-tier agencies and report to Laura Molen, president NBCU ad sales and partnerships.