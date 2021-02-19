NBCU Ad Sales Hosts Event Focusing on Health Care

Mark Marshall, NBCU President for Ad Sales and Client Partnerships, will talk about the influence of caregivers

NBCUniversal’s ad sales group said it plans to hold a summit that looks at how storytelling can impact the health-care industry and the overall health of the public.

‘Health is Universal’” will be held on Feb. 25 and will feature speakers from the healthcare industry, the star and creators of the NBC hospital drama New Amsterdam and NBCU sales execs.

Ryan Eggold (center) of 'New Amsterdam' will be in attendance (Image credit: NBC)

"Health is now front and center globally for both consumers and marketers," said Mark Marshall, president of advertising sales and partnerships at NBCUniversal.

“Through a year of accelerated change, we witnessed incredible feats in modern medicine that were achieved through extraordinary collaboration, speed and a commitment to the greater good. And all of this elevated the importance of on-going societal conversations. This event will bring together the most influential storytellers and marketplace experts to offer a glimpse into the future of the health industry,” Marshall said.

One panel is called The Power of Storytelling: Bringing the Health Experience to Content. The panel will be moderated by Yusuf Chuku, executive VP, client insights and strategy at NBCU and feature New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold, showrunner David Schulner and consulting producer Erika Green.

Terry Clark, CMO for UnitedHealth Group; Will Flaherty, VP Growth at the online health company Ro; Justin Oppenheimer, enterprise chief operating officer and chief strategy officer, Hospital for Special Surgery and Lina Polimeni, chief media officer for Lilly will speak on a panel called Marketplace Innovation & Evolution: Examining Emerging Trends in the Health Industry. The session will be moderated by CNBC senior health & science reporter Meg Tirrell.

The closing keynote will be delivered by Karen Kovacs, executive VP, client partnerships at NBCU.