Former Scripps Exec Jeffrey Wolf Relaunches Lobo Group

Distribution executive Jeffrey Wolf, who is leaving E.W. Scripps Co., said he is restarting The Lobo Group, a consultancy that works with programmers and platforms on distributing and monetizing content.

Wolf’s departure as chief distribution executive for Scripps Networks, comes amid a restructuring at Scripps.

In an email to staff, Wolf noted that the first investment the Lobo Group made when it was originally launched was in Bounce, the digital broadcast network aimed at African-American viewers.

Bounce became part of Katz Broadcasting, which was acquired by Scripps. “I am hoping to strike lightning again,” he said.

Wolf helped get the Scripps Networks, including Ion Media channels, distributed on multiple platforms, including digital broadcast and streaming.

In his email, he thanked his staff and top executives at Scripps.

“Thank you for trusting me and believing in me to make the best decisions on behalf of the company,” Wolf said. “While today and tomorrow may feel a bit bittersweet, I am excited for the next chapter. I will be doing something entrepreneurial again — I love building things and am already working on my next plan. In the meantime, I’m ready for a little downtime for the first time in almost 35-plus years — it’s time for a little “me time” and for me to work on my 6 handicap.”

Before joining Scripps, Wolf was executive VP, U.S. syndication sales for Sony PIctures Television, an account executive at King World and a research analyst at Seltel.