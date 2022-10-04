Former OMD CEO Mainardo de Nardis Joins LoopMe as Board Chairman

Advertising platform LoopMe said that Mainardo de Nardis, former CEO of OMD Worldwide, is joining its board of directors as chairman.

De Nardis, who has been a member of LoopMe's data advisory board, succeeds Greg Coleman, who becomes a member of LoopMe's advisory board.

“We are delighted to welcome Mainardo as LoopMe's Chairman,” said LoopMe CEO Stephen Upstone. “LoopMe has had a banner year of global growth, despite economic market uncertainty, and we are confident that de Nardis’ expertise will guide our continued success in providing advertising value for our many brand, agency and publisher clients worldwide.”

LoopMe said its revenue has grown 50% annually over the past three years. Following Mayfair Equity Partners buying a majority stake in LoopMe for $120 million, the company has been hiring sales executives and expanding its international offices.

De Nardis has an extensive background in the agency business. He was executive vice chairman of Omnicom Media Group and CEO of OMD Worldwide. Before that he was CEO of Aegis Media and MEC.

“At a time when brands are demanding more transparent measurement, enhanced contextual targeting, and increased advertising value, LoopMe’s outcomes-based solutions deliver,” said de Nardis. “I am thrilled to be appointed Board Chair, and I look forward to helping accelerate LoopMe’s impressive global growth trajectory.”

The Company’s clients include brands including Pepsi, Microsoft and Hyundai, publishers including Warner Bros. Discovery and all five major ad agency holding companies. ■