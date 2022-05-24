LoopMe Sets Expansion Plans After Mayfair Investment
By Jon Lafayette published
Brian Bell, Joseph Farrell added to U.S. sales team
LoopMe, a mobile ad platform, said it is expanding its operations, hiring new sales executives in the U.S. and opening and expanding international offices.
The moves follow Mayfair Equity Partners buying a majority stake in LoopMe for $120 million in January.
LoopMe said it also has had a strong last 12 months, topping $114 million in revenue, up 60% year over year. It had record international growth, with Asia-Pacific region revenues rising 90% in 2021.
In the U.S., Brian Bell was named senior VP mid-market sales, based in Dallas, and Joe Farrell was named VP for Central and West sales, based in Chicago. Bell had been senior VP for sales at Viant Technology. Farrell had been VP, sales, Epsilon Digital Media Services.
LoopMe opened a new office in Australia and expanded operations in Japan and Singapore. The company said it is also extending its Eastern European presence and ramping up technical recruiting efforts in the region.
New managers were appointed in Asia Pacific, including Daisuke Shigeishi, named head of strategic partnerships, previously with AdColony in Tokyo; James Symonds, appointed senior sales director for Australia and New Zealand, from Nova Entertainment on Sydney; Akihito Morita, named APAC sales director, from Foursquare in Singapore; and Georgia Watson, appointed senior sales director in Singapore, from Blis.
“After stellar growth in 2021 we are incredibly excited to build out our international teams across Poland, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and North America,” said Stephen Upstone, CEO and co-founder, LoopMe. “Our worldwide agency and client relationships have never been better and now we are adding the resource levels required to deliver outstanding customer service alongside future growth.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.