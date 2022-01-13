Mayfair Equity Partners Buys Majority Stake in LoopMe for $120 Million

Funds advised by tech investor Mayfair Equity Partners have acquired a majority stake in LoopMe for $120 million, an investment that values the company at $200 million.

The fund will help LoopMe continue its international expansion and bring new products to market, the companies said.

The deal comes at a time of consolidation for the ad tech world, with startups either selling out or going public.

“We’ve been consistently impressed by the outstanding growth delivered by LoopMe to date, with the quality of technology and exceptional outcomes delivered for brands,” said Tom McDonnell, investor at BGF. “We look forward to working with Mayfair and the LoopMe management to help drive further growth and consolidate its presence in even more international markets as it moves towards the next exciting chapter of its growth trajectory.”

Founded in 2012 LoopMe uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize media campaigns in real time. The company has estimated gross revenues of $100 million for 2021, having chalked up growth of 50% a year over the past three years.

“LoopMe has experienced phenomenal growth over the past ten years, particularly in the U.S., within the mobile video app ecosystem and now in CTV,” said Stephen Upstone, CEO and founder of LoopMe. “As a leading data and privacy-compliant software platform delivering exceptional performance without the need for personal identifying data, LoopMe is poised for continued success given ongoing market developments with regards to data regulation and usage. We are excited to welcome the support of Mayfair Equity Partners as we expand into new geographies and add new product offerings around data and measurement.” ■