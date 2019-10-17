Former HBO Executive Carlin Joins Consultant Magid

Scott Carlin, former president of HBO Domestic Television Distribution, has joined Magid as executive VP, global media & entertainment.

Carlin, who most recently has been a strategic adviser to Dave Lougee, CEO at Tegna, will report to Kate Morgan, Magid’s chief product officer and head of the consultancy’s Global Media & Entertainment practice.

“With the accelerating rate of change fundamentally transforming the video landscape – from TV to streaming – content producers and providers are looking for top level guidance on how best to navigate these changes and thrive,” said. “We are most looking forward to offering them the insight and experience brought to us by Scott, who is one of the most accomplished leaders, innovators and strategists in the industry today.”

Carlin started his career working with Magid’s local team out of college.

Carlin left HBO in 2009 after selling iconic shows like The Sopranos, Sex and the City, Entourage and Six Feet Under to basic cable networks and local stations.

Previously he was with Warner Bros. and Lorimar.

“The barrier for any individual piece of content to potentially reach anyone, anywhere at any time shrinks by the day, democratizing content creation, distribution and reach, and creating huge challenges for legacy media,” said Carlin. “We are looking at the evolution of the ‘TV Industry’ into what is really the ‘attention’ business. Tech has hacked boredom and the future belongs to those who can leverage that reality effectively.”