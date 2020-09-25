Former AMC Executive Pan Joins Verizon Content Team

Verizon said that former AMC Networks executive Linda Pan has joined Verizon’s content team as director of strategy and business development.

Pan was senior VP of new digital business at AMC and helped launch its direct-to-consumer video business.

Pan will be part of the Verizon unit that oversees content strategy and acquisition for Verizon’s consumer platforms including Fios, broadband, wireless and 5G home. She will lead a team focused on leveraging Verizon's scale and market leadership to develop new customer experiences around content, with emphasis on the growing OTT space.

"Linda's knowledge of the direct-to-consumer video space, content strategy and product, as well as her expertise building winning consumer experiences, make her a valuable addition to Verizon, as we continue to develop new ways to better engage with our partners and customers," said Erin McPherson, head of content at Verizon.

Before AMC, Pan was with Hallmark Movies Now, Netflix and MRC Studios.