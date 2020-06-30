FloSports Scores Streaming Deal for College Hockey

FloSports said it reached an exclusive multi-year agreement with the Central Collegiate Hockey Association to stream regular season and post-season games, starting with the 2021-22 season.

“CCHA represents the best in collegiate hockey, and we are honored to have the conference as a partner of FloSports,” said Phil Wendler, senior VP, global rights acquisition, FloSports. “The excellent team at CCHA have established a truly impressive vision for their future and for the sport of college hockey and we look forward to helping them build their program, reach new fans and collaborate on engaging new content that will elevate the profile of Division I hockey.”

Subscribers will be able to watch every game hosted by one of the seven CCHA schools either live or on demand on the FloHockey platform.

FloHockey also has coverage of Atlantic Hockey and the WCHA.

"We are incredibly enthused to announce this partnership with FloSports. Fans of the CCHA schools are already familiar with FloSports and this allows us to continue to build on that relationship,” said Dr. Morris Kurtz, the consultant who has been working with CCHA member schools. “I have enjoyed working with these schools as they continue to check-off a number of significant milestone accomplishments that are setting them up for a very exciting future as a powerhouse in collegiate hockey.”

The seven CCHA schools are Bemidji State University, Bowling Green State University, Ferris State University, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Technological University, Minnesota State University, and Northern Michigan University.

“It’s great to step in as the new leader and have this relationship already in place. I have obviously been around college hockey for a long time and I am extremely impressed with what FloSports has done to elevate and promote the game by making it more accessible to our fan base throughout the season, recently hired CCHA commissioner Don Lucia. “I am confident we can continue to grow together as we progress towards launching league play 16 months from now.”