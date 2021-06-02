Flashtalking, Viant Team Up To Prevent OTT Ad Fraud

Ad tech companies Flashtalking and Viant said they were teaming up to protect clients from buying fraudulent over-the-top and connected TV inventory.

The move follows Flashtalking’s acquisition of Protected Media.

“Viant is thrilled to partner with Protected by Flashtalking to further ensure that our clients are operating in fraud-free environments against measurable media,” said Jon Ahuna, senior VP, operations at Viant. “We continue to demonstrate our long-standing commitment to brands and agencies by offering high-quality inventory and delivering superior return on ad spend in cookieless environments within our Adelphic advertising software.”

As consumers shift to streaming advertisers are following them by buying more advertising on over-the-top and connected TV platforms. The high prices of CTV advertising has attracted sophisticated schemes to create fraudulent ad inventory that is hard to detect along the digital supply chain.

"The ad fraud arms race is relentless, with fraudsters continually working to hack their way around the most advanced methods and technologies,” said Asaf Greiner, general manager for verification at Flashtalking. “Mutual commitment to ensuring advertisers’ commitment for emerging channels is always protected will lead to strong industry standards. As we lead the way, we are thrilled to work with partners like Viant, who are aligned on this vision.”