Five Stations Launch NextGen Broadcasts in Green Bay

Five stations in Green Bay, Wisconsin, have collaborated to roll out NextGen TV in the markets.

The stations are Gray Television’s WBAY-TV, WLUK-TV and WCWF-TV, owned by Sinclair, E.W. Scripps’ WGBA-TV and WFRV-TV, owned by Nexstar Media.

Sinclair’s WCWF has converted and is broadcasting all of the participating stations’ programming over NextGen TV signal using the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard, which is capable of carrying multiple streams.

All of the stations’ programming is also being broadcast in the market using the current digital TV ATSC 1.0 standard.

In addition to being able to carry more programming streams, NexGen promises better pictures and improved sound quality. Users can also receive programing on mobile devices and receive additional internet content and other service.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.

Nexstar last year said it planned to launch ATSC.3.0 broadcasting in 22 markets in 2022.