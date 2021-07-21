Five French Mastiffs Play Hooch in New Disney Plus Series

One of the five French Mastiffs who play Hooch in Disney Plus' 'Turner & Hooch'

Turner & Hooch, a series based on the 1989 movie of the same name, premieres on Disney Plus July 21. Josh Peck plays Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner, who was played by Tom Hanks in the movie.

Carra Patterson, Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar and Lyndsy Fonseca are also in the cast, as are the five French Mastiffs who play drooling dog Hooch.

One episode, titled “Forever and a Dog,” is available on premiere day.

20th Television produced the series. Matt Nix is creator, executive producer and writer. McG (Wonderland Sound and Vision) is an executive producer and directed the premiere. Michael Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill and Mary Viola also executive produce.

The movie showed a compulsively neat detective who is paired up with a slobbery dog to solve crimes.