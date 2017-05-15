Fox Releases Fall Schedule

Fox has shared its schedule for the fall, with the network introducing six new shows. Mondays feature Lucifer and the new drama The Gifted, about a suburban couple that realizes their children have special powers and go on the run. Dana Walden, chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group, called the Matt Nix drama “big, cinematic and commercial.”

Tuesdays offer Lethal Weapon, The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

On Wednesdays, it’s Empire and Star.

Thursdays, it’s Gotham and new drama The Orville. Seth MacFarlane offers The Orville, about a spaceship exploring space 400 years in the future. Walden called the series “Seth’s passion project.”

On Fridays, it’s Hell’s Kitchen and The Exorcist.

Saturdays offer sports in prime.

On Sundays, it’s NFL on Fox during football season, then The OT and Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, new comedy Ghosted, Family Guy and Last Man on Earth. Ghosted features Craig Robinson and Adam Scott, their characters, a skeptic and a believer, called upon to investigate the paranormal.

For mid-season shows, Walden and Gary Newman, chairman and CEO of Fox, mentioned The X-Files; medical drama The Resident; procedural drama 9-1-1, starring Angela Bassett and from producers Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk; workplace comedy LA to Vegas; and the final season of New Girl.

Newman also mentioned the live events—A Christmas Story airing in December and Rent running in 2018.

Walden addressed a question about American Idol ending up on ABC. She conceded that it “feels bad” seeing it on another network but said Fox felt it was too soon to bring it back. “We did not see the fans’ excitement and enthusiasm that [producer] Fremantle did,” she said. “We felt like this is way too soon.”