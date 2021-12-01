Fisher-Price, Walmart, Wendy’s Make Special ‘Annie Live!’ Spots

When NBC opens the curtain on Annie Live! Thursday night, Fisher-Price, Walmart and Wendy’s will be ready.

The sponsors have collaborated with teams from NBCUniversal to create and produce custom content commercials that will air during the show inspired by the theme, songs and story of Annie in order to engage the audience in a unique and seamless way.

Fisher-Price, Wal-Mart and Wendy’s are also part of pro-social holiday initiatives with NBC.

“As part of this larger holiday partnership with Fisher-Price, Walmart, and Wendy’s, we are able to both execute and spotlight initiatives that serve communities in need,” said Karen Kovacs, executive VP, client partnerships, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal.

For example, Wendy’s supports finding forever families for children in foster care with in-restaurant fundraising programs that benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Fisher-Price will emphasize the importance of play and make a donation to Today’s national toy drive.

Walmart, along with Progressive and Xfinity are sponsoring NBCU’s “Family is Universal” campaign. The campaign will get the full Comcast Symphony treatment, with promotional backing from all of the company’s assets as it raises money for Feeding America. NBCU talent including Susan Kelechi Watson from This Is Us will be a part of the effort.

Walmart has supported Feeding America for years and is donating thousands of turkeys to food banks across the country.

As part of another holiday program, Wayfair will make a contribution to an organization supporting Dr. Giles’ work during Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around on Wednesday.

Also: T-Mobile Enlists as Sponsor For NBCU Campaign Urging Hiring Veterans

NBCU also started a Health is Universal Initiative with the Mayo Clinic that spotlights caregivers. And NBC will air the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth special, which honors women leaders of non-profit organizations.

“Together, with our partners, we’re leading with purpose and giving back this holiday season, and all year long,” Kovacs said.■