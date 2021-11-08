T-Mobile Enlists as Sponsor For NBCU Campaign Urging Hiring Veterans

T-Mobile has signed up as the first official launch partner for NBCUniversal’s “Because I’m A Veteran” campaign aimed at convincing companies to hire former members of the Armed Services.

NBCU and T-Mobile are running public service announcements showing Coast Guard veteran Andrea Tice and Army veteran Gary Harvey at work at the media company, talking about how their military training makes them excellent employees.

The PSA will air across NBCU properties through Nov. 12.

The campaign is part of NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships’ Boots to Boardroom initiative.

Coast Guard veteran Andrea Tice at work at NBCU (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBCU is working with the BOLD Vets program to make NBC more of a vet-ready organization. It is also continuing its relationship with The Veterans Network, a resource group.

“Over the past two years, BOLD Vets has helped to transform our corporate culture, empowering us to grow our veteran population. We’ve seen the tremendous value and transferrable skills veterans bring to the table and hope to attract more members of the military community to our workforce,” said Christine Escribano, senior VP, head of One Platform Marketing at NBCUniversal. “Partnering with T-Mobile to launch Boots to Boardroom allows us to take an internal initiative and scale our impact with our partners by leveraging NBCUniversal’s One Platform, in hopes of inspiring the media, marketing, tech and creative industry at large to become vet-ready.”

NBCU has had a series of public-good initiatives, including Family is Universal and, more recently, Health is Universal: The Caregiver Initiative.

NBCUniversal and T-Mobile will donate $75,000 to Hiring Our Heroes, an organization whose mission is to connect the military community with American businesses. This funding will support Hiring Our Heroes’ year-round hiring events, which help tens of thousands of veterans, military spouses, and transitioning service members to find meaningful employment opportunities.

“This Veterans Day, and every day, T-Mobile wants the military community to know just how grateful we are for their service and that we recognize the real value Veterans, and their families bring to the workforce,” said Janice V. Kapner, T-Mobile’s chief communications and brand officer. “We have had a longstanding partnership with Hiring Our Heroes as we’ve worked to hire 10,000 Veterans and their spouses by 2023 – and now we’re honored to join NBCUniversal’s campaign to encourage other companies to do the same.”

In May 2022, T-Mobile will feature their own employees in the “Because I’m a Veteran” campaign.