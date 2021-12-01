New L'Oréal Special on Non-Profit Leaders Set To Air on NBC Dec. 16

L’Oréal and NBC are teaming up for a second year on a special honoring 10 women leaders of non-profit groups.

L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth airs Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. and will also be available the next day streaming on Peacock.

The show is set in Paris and features L’Oréal celebrity spokespeople Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Kate Winslet, Gemma Chan, Katherine Langford, Andie MacDowell and Aja Naomi King. The title of the special refers to L’Oréal’s “Because You’re Worth It” slogan.

“Year after year, the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth program has championed community-driven initiatives that serve the needs of marginalized populations across the nation and celebrate the women who are committed to positive change in their communities,” said Ali Goldstein, president of L’Oréal Paris USA. “Through our partnership with NBC, we’re bringing their stories into the homes of Americans across the country, further extending the reach of their organizations. We’re thrilled to be returning to primetime this fall to celebrate a new class of women who bring to life the true meaning of ‘worth.’ We can’t wait for you to meet them.”

The 2021 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth honorees are: Amanda Munz, founder of The Fashion Foundation ; Ashley Rhodes-Couter, founder & executive director of Sustainable Families LLC ; Briana Daniel, founder of Street Team Movement, Inc .; Lara MacGregor, founder of Hope Scarves ; Marian McCord, co-founder of CHADS Coalition for Mental Health ; Michelle Tran, co-founder of Soar Over Hate ; Natalie Guo, founder of Off Their Plate ; Natalie Wilson, co-founder of Black & Missing Foundation ; Pooja Chandrashekar, founder & CEO of ProjectCSGIRLS ; and Starr Davis, founder of The Starr Institute, Inc .

They will be interviewed in Paris and shown in their hometowns during the special.

Each woman will receive a $20,000 grant, mentorship from the L’Oréal Paris network and a national platform to share their story, L’Oréal Paris will also tell their stories through a podcast, on TikTok and social and digital livestreams that will include exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Based on a vote during November, the public has picked one National Honoree, who will receive an addition $25,000 for her cause. The winner will be named by L’Oréal after the broadcast.

“These inspiring women, in their determination on making changes for the better, have given their time and energy to substantially help the lives of millions of people across the country,” said Doug Vaughan, executive VP, special programs, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re honored to showcase them and motivate others to do the same.”

The L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth special is executive produced by Creative Partnerships @ NBCUniversal with Penny Lane Entertainment in association with Motion Content Group and Wavemaker. ■