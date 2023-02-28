First ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Champion Crowned

The first edition of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has concluded, and a champion has emerged. Aidan Bryant, an aerialist who came in second on season 16 of America’s Got Talent in 2021, won the grand prize February 27.

Bryant is 18. He appears in the America’s Got Talent Presents Superstars Live stage show at Luxor in Las Vegas.

“Though self-taught and having begun aerial just a few years ago, he has honed his craft over the past two years and developed a newfound confidence that was reflected in his performances on the “All-Stars” stage,” said NBC.

All-Stars brings together standout performers from America’s Got Talent and the many Got Talent franchises around the world.

The show’s 11 finalists performed their acts February 27 for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, and host Terry Crews. Guest performers included musicians Weezer, Babyface, Adam Lambert, Lindsey Stirling, AGT winner and ventriloquist Terry Fator, AGT winner and magician Mat Franco, and choir group Voices of Hope.

America’s Got Talent has had 17 seasons on NBC, airing in the summer. Spinoffs include America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019, AGT: Extreme in 2022 and All-Stars in 2023.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Natasha Brugler are the executive producers. ■