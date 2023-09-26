Final 10 ‘Magnum P.I.’ Episodes Start on NBC Oct. 4
Jay Hernandez plays Magnum, Perdita Weeks portrays Juliet
The last 10 episodes of Magnum P.I. season five begin on NBC Wednesday, October 4. The season’s first 10 installments aired earlier this year, beginning in February. The Hawaii-based drama, a reboot of the ‘80s drama starring Tom Selleck, was canceled by NBC earlier this year.
The reboot had four seasons on CBS before it was canceled then moved to NBC for one more. Jay Hernandez plays Magnum, a former Navy SEAL working as a private investigator in Hawaii. Perdita Weeks plays Juliet Higgins, who runs the estate where Magnum stays and pitches in on investigations.
“A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business,” according to NBC. “With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!”
Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill and Amy Hill are also in the cast.
A trailer for the final run of episodes teases an angle that could bind Magnum and Juliet together long-term, when she shares that she’s “late.”
Eric Guggenheim, John Davis, Justin Lin, John Fox, Barbie Kligman, David Wolkove and Gene Hong are executive producers of the reboot. CBS Studios produces the show in association with Universal Television.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.