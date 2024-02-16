Final ‘Evil’ Season Set For May on Paramount Plus

The fourth and final season of drama Evil will premiere on Paramount Plus in May. Four “bonus” episodes, in the network’s terms, have been ordered and are set to begin production in New York for the series finale.

Robert and Michelle King created the show, a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Andrea Martin, Kurt Fuller and Christine Lahti.

“Robert and Michelle King created a unique and deeply entertaining way of exploring the intersection of religion and science,” said Jeff Grossman, executive VP, programming, Paramount Plus. “We thank Robert, Michelle and the immensely talented cast and crew of Evil and are incredibly proud of their collective work on the series. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these characters, in what is sure to be a nail-biting, wild ride of a final season.”

Evil is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions.

“It’s hard to underscore the ability of Robert and Michelle King to cleverly craft thought-provoking stories that push creative boundaries time and time again, and Evil is no exception,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “We’re proud to call them partners, and want to thank them both, Liz Glotzer, the entire cast and the crew for bringing these complex characters to life year after year as we celebrate this final season of Evil.”

The first season ran on CBS before Evil shifted to streaming. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Sam Hoffman are executive producers.

"We want to thank Paramount Plus for giving us four bonus episodes to end Evil in the world in style,” said the Kings, who are showrunners. “We will miss this show and cast. In many ways it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast Evil. See you in May."