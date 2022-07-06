‘Evil’ Gets Fourth Season on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has ordered a fourth season of drama Evil. Season three debuted June 26.

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. Season three began moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David kisses Kristen. The two not only have to navigate this new reality, but contend with David’s involvement with “the entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church.

“Evil continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; season three currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service,” said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount Plus Original Scripted Series. “We couldn’t be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle [King] create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life.”

Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi and Michael Emerson are in the cast.

The first season of Evil was on CBS before it shifted to streaming.

The show is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick are executive producers. ■