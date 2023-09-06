FETV Marking 10th Anniversary With Graphics, Promos, Social Content

Family Entertainment Television (FETV) said it will mark its 10th anniversary in September with on-air graphics, celebratory promos and web and social media content.

FETV launched on Dish Network in 2013. It has steadily expanded its carriage to more than 50 million households currently.

Family Broadcasting Crop. launched a sister channel, FMC, in 2021.

“From humble beginnings through today we’re celebrating every step taken toward this important milestone,” said Drew Sumrall, President and CEO.

“We built this network organically, from the ground up, and have never taken anything for granted. I strongly believe that independence in media becomes more critical with each passing year. We will continue to push further and farther for the next decade and beyond, as we work with affiliates and partners to deliver family-friendly entertainment to millions of viewers across America,” Sumrall said.