FETV Marking 10th Anniversary With Graphics, Promos, Social Content
Network reaches more than 50 million households
Family Entertainment Television (FETV) said it will mark its 10th anniversary in September with on-air graphics, celebratory promos and web and social media content.
FETV launched on Dish Network in 2013. It has steadily expanded its carriage to more than 50 million households currently.
Family Broadcasting Crop. launched a sister channel, FMC, in 2021.
“From humble beginnings through today we’re celebrating every step taken toward this important milestone,” said Drew Sumrall, President and CEO.
“We built this network organically, from the ground up, and have never taken anything for granted. I strongly believe that independence in media becomes more critical with each passing year. We will continue to push further and farther for the next decade and beyond, as we work with affiliates and partners to deliver family-friendly entertainment to millions of viewers across America,” Sumrall said.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
