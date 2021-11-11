'Fatal Attraction' Series a Go at Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has greenlit a Fatal Attraction series, with Lizzy Caplan to play Alex. The Fatal Attraction movie came out in 1987.

“A deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control,” according to Paramount Plus.

Alexandra Cunningham is writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes, with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey executive produce for Amblin Television.

“Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon, but has thus far only been told from the male gaze,” said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount Plus Original Scripted Series. “Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation, with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche.”

Adrian Lyne directed the ‘87 thriller and Michael Douglas and Glenn Close were in the cast.

Caplan was in Hulu drama Castle Rock and is in the voice cast of Netflix animated comedy Inside Job. Previously she was in Showtime drama Masters of Sex.