Fallon, Kimmel, Colbert Live Show Canceled Due to Kimmel Getting COVID-19

A live show featuring late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, set for September 23 in Las Vegas, has been canceled due to Kimmel coming down with COVID-19.

Kimmel said on X, as Twitter is now known: “Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show. I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick. Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible.”

Strike Force Three was to happen at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The theater has more than 5,000 seats.

Fallon, Colbert, Kimmel, John Oliver and Seth Meyers team up on the Strike Force Five podcast. Revenue from the podcast, which launched August 30, is shared with the staffers from the late-night programs, who are not working due to the strike. Spotify said of the podcast, “Strike Force Five welcomes you to a conversation between five rival colleagues for an inside look at late-night television.”

Proceeds from the live event were to be shared with staffers too. The Ticketmaster website says, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.”