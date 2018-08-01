Extreme Reach Sees Big Jump in CTV Impressions

Extreme Reach says that connected TV impressions rose 111% in the second quarter from the previous year.

In its second-quarter 2018 Video Advertising Benchmark Report, Extreme Reach says CTV video impression served topped impressions serve via mobile.

Driven by consumers’ cable ‘cord-cutting’ in favor of platforms like Roku, as well services such as Hulu, CTV accounted for 38% of all video ad impressions in Q2,” the report said. Mobile (smartphones) comprised 30% of overall impressions, down from 33% in Q1.

Impressions delivered on desktops and tables declined for the fifth consecutive quarter. This trend is “clearly signaling that these platforms no longer have the eye of most consumers,” the report said. “Desktops account for 23% of impressions, down from 52% in 2015. Tablets represent just 9% of video impressions, down from a high of 25% in the third quarter of 2016.

With more people watching streaming programming on connected TVs, the share of 30-second ads is growing. In the second quarter more than half of the ads, 54%, that were served by Extreme Reach, were 30-seconds long. That’s up from 48% in the first quarter and 36% a year ago.

“The increase in impressions served to CTV, which includes OTT, likely accounts for some of this shift [to longer spots] as marketers aim to reach consumers in a lean-back, TV-like mode of viewing,” the report said.

Fifteen second spots had a 44% share in the second quarter, down from 60% a year ago.

“Just when we think we’ve reached the stability that comes with maturation, the rapidly-evolving digital landscape brings us more exciting developments. This quarter, reveals the amazing opportunity in CTV,” stated Mary Vestewig, senior director, video account management at Extreme Reach. “CTV is clearly on the path to becoming the dominant platform for media consumption, and premium inventory is the most sure-fire audience draw. Soon, I’m sure we’ll see more moves like Roku’s new ad marketplace, as these platforms prove a viable means of reaching audiences now fragmented across linear and OTT TV.”