Sessions Joins Extreme Reach to Expand Sell-Side Business

Extreme Reach said it hired Bunker Sessions as VP of sell-side solutions.

Sessions has been consulting with Extreme Reach, a cloud technology platform for TV and video advertising. Before that he was senior director of business development at Comcast.

He will lead the development and deployment of the company’s new products aimed at helping programmers and publishers manage in an omni-channel environment.

“Bunker is a natural fit at Extreme Reach with his strong relationships and deep understanding of the specific challenges programmers and publishers face in this multi-platform, multi-screen world with regard to getting the myriad creative assets they need to launch campaigns,” said Tim Conley, CEO of Extreme Reach. “For over a decade we’ve worked closely with the thousands of TV outlets throughout North America, ensuring they receive ads in pristine, broadcast-ready quality. Now we have an opportunity to solve a host of messy workflow problems on IP-based platforms for these same networks, cable operators and local stations with Bunker leading the charge.”

“Technology has made advertising so much more exciting, offering new opportunities to reach consumers at the right moment and on the right device. What it hasn’t done is make doing so easier. That’s what I intend on achieving for our partners on the sell-side of the advertising equation,” said Sessions. “Programmers need a streamlined workflow to source and serve ads across VOD, OTT and all platforms on which they must monetize their content and no company is better suited to do that than Extreme Reach.”