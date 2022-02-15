Extreme Reach Expands Brand Portfolio By Acquiring Syncro Services

Extreme Reach said it acquired Syncro Services, a marking content management and distribution company.

The deal includes WmrkMedia, Syncro’s traffic and clearance division.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Extreme Reach said the deal expands the number of brands for which it handles creative logistics.

Syncro is the third recent strategic acquisition by Extreme Reach. It bought attikSpace in November and Adstream in April .

Syncro had focused on brands in the quick-service restaurant, tech and financial sectors and their agencies. It also has expertise in accessibility, such as audio descriptions for the visually impaired.

“Extreme Reach had a hand in getting more than 90% of Super Bowl ads to air this year in the form of TV delivery, talent payments & rights contracts, clearance, traffic and/or crew payroll,” said Extreme Reach CEO & co-founder Tim Conley. "We're pleased to say that Syncro clients were among them.”

Syncro president Bill Matz joins Extreme Reach as VP, client relationships. Rob Krizek, Syncro’s senior VP of business development will be ER’s senior director, client relationships. The Syncro staffers will work out of ER’s office in Manhattan.

“With the global footprint of Extreme Reach and its fully integrated solutions for marketers and agencies, we are excited to bring new and expanded capabilities to our clients,” said Matz. “I can’t think of another company I would trust to treat our clients as well as we do. Our traffic and account managers and I look forward to working with ER’s exceptional team.”

The Adstream acquisition put Extreme Reach in 140 countries. It serves 90 of the top 100 global advertisers, enabling $150 billion in video ad spending worldwide. ■