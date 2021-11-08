Extreme Reach Acquires attikSpace, Expanding Asset Management Capabilities

Extreme Reach said it acquired attikSpace in a deal that expands Extreme Reach’s media asset management capabilities.

The acquisition also gives Extreme Reach attikSpace’s broadcast distribution business as well as its physical and digital storage facilities.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This acquisition accelerates our efforts to transform asset management for the marketing ecosystem,” said Tim Conley, CEO of Extreme Reach. “In a world where brands and agencies are producing more content than ever before, a highly specialized and integrated physical and digital asset management solution is essential. The addition of attikSpace and its deeply experienced team advances the value we bring to the global advertising industry via our creative asset management solution that enables access to physical libraries seamlessly with digital assets.”

AttikSpace founders Mike Rizzotti and Fabian Sanchez will become VPs of Extreme Reach. Rizzotti will be VP of business development, creative asset management. Sanchez will be VP of storage operations.

All of attikSpace’s other employees are expected to join Extreme Reach, which will take over attikSpace’s physical storage space in Burbank, California.

“We’re deeply familiar with how ER has built itself into the global leader in creative logistics, and we’ve long admired the company’s commitment to stellar customer service,” said Rizzotti. “They treat their customers the same way we do, providing care and attention to marketers’ coveted creative assets and their unique needs. We’re thrilled to join ER to continue our efforts in a much more expansive way.”