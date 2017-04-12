Exclusive: NBCUniversal’s ‘Dateline’ to Premiere in National Syndication This Fall

NBCUniversal's Dateline will make its syndication debut this fall, with clearances so far on the Fox, Sinclair, Meredith, Nexstar, Graham, Tribune, Cox, Scripps, Sunbeam and other station groups. All told, the show is cleared in more than 80% of the country thus far, says Sean O’Boyle, executive VP of syndication sales, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.

The primetime news magazine has aired on NBC for 25 years. With each episode running one hour, stations have the option of running the show as a two-hour block. Last summer, the Fox Television Stations tested the show and were pleased with the results.



"Dateline is the most successful true crime franchise in all of television, and we are very excited to bring it to the broadcast marketplace as a Monday-Friday strip," said O’Boyle in a statement.



"Dateline's brand of storytelling has been irresistible to audiences in primetime for the last 25 years," said David Corvo, senior executive producer of Dateline NBC, also in a statement.



Dateline will be produced for syndication by NBC News’ Peacock Productions with Sharon Scott and Andy Cashman serving as executive producers. David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer for Dateline NBC.

