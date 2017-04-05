'Page Six TV' Sold in More Than 90% of U.S.

Twentieth Television’s Page Six TV is now sold in 185 markets and cleared in more than 90% of the country ahead of its launch this fall.

The series, which is produced by Endemol Shine North America, is based on The New York Post’s famed celebrity, pop-culture and gossip brand, “Page Six.” The show will launch on Fox-owned stations in 16 markets, including in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as on stations from groups such as Tribune, CBS, Sinclair, Hearst, Scripps, Meredith, Nexstar, Raycom, Tegna and CW 100+.



On Tuesday evening, Twentieth hosted an upfront event for advertisers in New York City, introducing them to the show’s panelists: comedian John Fugelsang, Fashion Queens’ Bevy Smith, Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and Page Six’s Carlos Greer.

“As we transition to the upfront season, the Twentieth Television media sales team is meeting with hundreds of agency and marketing partners – who are already expressing their enthusiasm for ‘Page Six TV’, a powerful brand with wide reach across multiple platforms," said Michael Teicher, Twentieth Television executive VP of media sales.

"As a core focus of our upfront presentations we not only share the merits of our young, plugged-in, pop culture focused viewer, but offer the ad community brand integration and custom content opportunities.”

Endemol Shine North America’s Rob Smith and Michael Weinberg, alongside New York Post CEO and publisher Jesse Angelo, are serving as executive producers.



Page Six TV is now the most-cleared new national syndicated entry for this fall. Earlier this week, it was announced that CBS Television Distribution’s DailyMailTV was a firm go for fall as well, with group clearances on Tribune, Sinclair and Gray stations.



Other syndicated shows in the market and expected to debut this fall include Twentieth’s Top 30 and Tegna and MGM’s to-be-renamed BOLD. MGM also is selling Couples’ Court, a court show focused on relationships, and Entertainment Studios is shopping comedic game show Funny You Should Ask.

