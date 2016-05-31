Exclusive: Fox, Media General, Sinclair to Test 'Top 30'

Select Fox, Media General and Sinclair television stations will run a four-week test of half-hour strip Top 30 this summer, premiering Monday, June 6, said Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming and development, Fox Television Stations.

“Everyone wants information, but quickly. The millennial voice and text is what we expect now from bite-sized news sources we find online and on mobile. Quick, fun, smart and fresh. That’s Top30,” said Brown in a statement.

Top 30 will air on eight Fox-owned stations, including two duopolies. In New York, Top 30 will air on WNYW New York at 1 p.m. and WWOR at 5 p.m. In Los Angeles, the show will air on KTTV at midnight and KCOP at 4 p.m. Top 30 will air on WTXF Philadelphia at 2 p.m.; WDCA Washington, D.C. at 4 p.m.; WAGA Atlanta at 1:30 p.m.; KSAZ Phoenix at 12:30 p.m.; WTVT Tampa Bay at 1:30 p.m.; and KMSP Minneapolis at 1:30 p.m.

The show also will run on 11 Media General-owned stations, including KNVA Austin at 10 p.m., WNLO Buffalo, N.Y., at 11 p.m. and WDTN Dayton, Ohio at 4:30 p.m. And it will air on two Sinclair-owned stations: WTVX West Palm Beach, Fla., at 10:30 p.m. and WLFL Raleigh, N.C., at 11 p.m.

Top 30 covers the top 30 news stories of the day in 30 minutes. It will be hosted by Cynthia LuCiette, Hannah Cranston and Kevan Moezzi, and executive produced by Dish Nation’s Matt Blanock. Dino Bones Inc. produces the show.

LuCiette currently reports on all things fandom for Yahoo and previously has worked for Bunim/Murray Productions, All Def Digital, FremantleMedia, BET and MTV. Cranston is host and executive producer of news and talk show ThinkTank, which has more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube. She also contributes to Huffington Post and guest hosts on online networks The Young Turks and Styleogue. Moezzi is a comedian who’s recently appeared on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and the Fox TV Stations’ Laughs.

Top 30 joins several other shows that the Fox owned television stations are testing this summer, including KSMP’s The Jason Show, starring Jason Matheson, which also makes its debut on June 6. Other shows getting previews this summer include Page Six TV, The Preachers, and social media show SoMe.