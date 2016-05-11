Fox TV Stations to Air Three-Week Test of 'Page Six TV'

The Fox Television Stations, the New York Post and Endemol Shine North America are partnering to launch Page Six TV for a three-week test this summer, starting Monday, July 18.

The half-hour strip—based on the Post’s iconic gossip page, Page Six—will air on select Fox stations, including New York and Los Angeles and will be shot and produced in New York City.

“Page Six has been driving the conversation for decades, and in New York it's everyone's first read, whether in the paper or online" said Jesse Angelo, publisher of the New York Post, in a statement. "With Page Six TV, we'll explore a new medium and grow our reach. It will be a true New York Post product – smart, funny, biting and entertaining, covering the people and topics that make this city, and the world, tick.”

Much like Page Six itself, the program will feature a diverse panel of experts and insiders, delivering gossip and news from entertainment, culture, the media, finance, real estate and politics. A panel of experts will appear every day, often drawn from Page Six's staff but also including other contributors.

Should Page Six TV prove successful, it could pair well with shows such as Warner Bros.’ TMZ Live and NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood Live, both of which air on various Fox owned stations. The move also reflects a current trend of print publications pairing with producers to create TV shows and other content extensions, such as The New Yorker Presents on Amazon Prime and The New Yorker Radio Hour produced by WNYC and syndicated to public radio stations.

Fox is planning a summer of tests or "previews," with Page Six TV, The Preachers and KMSP's The Jason Show all on the docket. “We’re constantly looking for fresh, day and date strip programming. ‘Page 6’ has always had its own point of view, and we expect that to translate very well to the TV show,” said Frank Cicha, Senior Vice President of Programming, Fox Television Stations in a statement.

